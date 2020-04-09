Morning Forecast 4/9/2020

Low pressure will move through the area this morning, with showers/mix at times. Showers will taper off midday. Next batch will arrive late in the afternoon. As colder air comes in tonight, rain will mix or change to wet snow. Little for the lake shore, but some areas in the eastern snow belts to the mountains may see a couple of inches.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.03″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.29″ /Normal:

0.92″/ Year: 10.24″/Normal: 9.21″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

1.7″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 99.4″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:49 AM / Sunset 7:56 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 7 Minutes

TODAY:

Becoming windy and cooler. Periods of showers, mixing with sleet, through late morning. Another round late in the afternoon

High: Near 45

Winds: WNW 15-30 G40

TONIGHT:

Windy and colder. Periods of showers and wet snow flakes/Little to no accumulation lake shore. A coating to 1″ most inland areas. Some spots eastern snow belts to Chautauqua and Warren counties will receive 1-3″

Low: Near 32 Erie….28-32 inland/mountains

Winds: WNW 15-30 G45 Erie

TOMORROW:

Some wet snow (mixed with rain Erie) through mid morning, then scattered rain showers, may mix with wet snow, for the rest of the day. Windy and cold

High: 37-41

Winds: WNW 15-30 G40