Morning Forecast 5/11/2020

Low pressure will slide across the region today, setting off rain and some wet snow at times, and blustery, chilly temperatures. High pressure will then slowly dry things out with a slow warm up through mid week, along with more overall sunshine.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01 /Normal:

1.06″/ Year: 13.11″/Normal: 12.68″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:31 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 27 Minutes\

TODAY:

Chilly with periods of rain showers. Some wet snow at times.

High: 40-44

Wind: Becoming NW 12-25

TONIGHT:

A few evening rain or snow showers, then clearing. Frost likely after midnight

Low: 34 Erie…26-30 Inland.

Wind: Winds diminish to W 5-10 after midnight

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning, then mostly sunny. Chilly breeze

High: 46-50

Winds: W 10-20