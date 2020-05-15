Morning Forecast 5/15/2020

Looking like a pretty warm day with a good, though relatively moist, southerly flow. Cold front will move through the region this afternoon, setting off showers and thunderstorms that will continue through the evening. Some storms may be on the strong side.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6: 30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.56″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84 /Normal:

1.51″/ Year: 13.84″/Normal: 13.13″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:00 AM / Sunset 8:35 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 35 Minutes

TODAY:

Scattered showers this morning, then warm and humid with some showers/storms developing during the afternoon. Good breeze

High: 70-75…turning cooler near the lake later in the afternoon

Winds: SW-W 10-20 G30 Lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Evening showers/storms, diminishing by midnight.

Low: 47-51

Wind: Shifting to N/NE 5-15 after midnight

TOMORROW:

Clouds giving way to some sun

High: 62-66 Erie….68-72 inland

Winds: NE 8-15