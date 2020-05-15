Morning Forecast 5/15/2020

Looking like a pretty warm day with a good, though relatively moist, southerly flow. Cold front will move through the region this afternoon, setting off showers and thunderstorms that will continue through the evening. Some storms may be on the strong side.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6: 30 am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.56″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84 /Normal:
1.51″/ Year: 13.84″/Normal: 13.13″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:00 AM / Sunset 8:35 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 35 Minutes
TODAY:
Scattered showers this morning, then warm and humid with some showers/storms developing during the afternoon. Good breeze
High: 70-75…turning cooler near the lake later in the afternoon
Winds: SW-W 10-20 G30 Lakeshore
TONIGHT:
Evening showers/storms, diminishing by midnight.
Low: 47-51
Wind: Shifting to N/NE 5-15 after midnight
TOMORROW:
Clouds giving way to some sun
High: 62-66 Erie….68-72 inland
Winds: NE 8-15