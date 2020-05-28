Morning Forecast 5/28/2020

Moisture from Tropical Storm Bertha will set off some showers and embedded storms today. As it moves by, a cold front will arrive tomorrow, setting off more showers/storms. It will also bring in some much cooler air that will settle in for the weekend into early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.23″ /Normal:

2.98″/ Year: 15.33″/Normal: 14.60″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 8:47 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 58 Minutes

TODAY:

Periods of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late morning into early afternoon. Remaining mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms mid/late afternoon

High: 76-81

Winds: S/SE 5-15, becoming SW

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with some showers or a thunderstorm possible

Low: 64-68

Winds: S 10-15

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy early, then some scattered showers by mid morning. Showers more numerous in the afternoon, along with late pm storms. Some storms will have torrential downpours

High: 75-80

Winds: S 5-15