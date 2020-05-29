Morning Forecast 5-29-20

A cold front moving East will sweep through the region on this Friday. Expect a warm, muggy start along with a few showers around. Showers and thundery downpours become numerous by midday and afternoon. Watch for an isolated severe storm with hail, damaging wind and frequent lightning from lunchtime through 4-5 PM. As the cold front moves East tonight, fresh, cooler, and less humid air filters into the region. Could be a widely scattered leftover shower early Saturday, then sky clears by afternoon. Expect more sunshine on Sunday, but it will be much cooler.

Meteorologists Craig Flint, 8:25 AM Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.79″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.02″ /Normal:

3.09″/ Year: 16.12″/Normal: 14.71″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 8:48 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 59 Minutes

TODAY:

Warm and muggy with some morning sunshine and scattered showers. Increasing clouds with numerous showers and thunderstorms developing by midday. Could be some isolated severe storms, especially point East in Warren County and Southern Crawford County.

High: 75-80

Winds: S 5-15

TONIGHT:

Leftover shower possible, then partial clearing and turning cooler.

Low: 50-55

Wind: W 5-15

SATURDAY:

Becoming partly sunny and drier, fresh, cooler and less humid.

High: 60-65.