Morning Forecast 5/5/2020

Cool high pressure will keep things dry for today, with a chilly wind near the lake. High clouds will increase later in the afternoon as a storm system approaches. This system will slide to our south tonight into tomorrow, with limited precipitation.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.42″/ Year: 13.10″/Normal: 12.04″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:11 AM / Sunset 8:25 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 14 Minutes

TODAY:

Morning sun, then more clouds midday/afternoon

High: Near 50 lake shore….54-58 inland/mountains

Winds: NE 10-20 Erie/5-10 Inland & Mountains

TONIGHT:

Thickening Clouds. Chance of rain or snow showers after midnight, mainly south of Erie

Low: 39 Erie…Inland/Mountains: 33-37

Winds: NE 5-15

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy. A shower or two possible Erie, with scattered showers possible Meadville to Warren

High: 50-54

Winds: NE-N 5-15