Morning Forecast 5/6/2020

Low pressure system will spread some showers mainly from south of Meadville into the eastern mountains today. A few drops possible Erie. Skies clear late in the day, allowing for another round of frost tonight in many areas. Next weather system will spread possible showers late tomorrow. Temperatures remain on the cool side through the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.53″/ Year: 13.10″/Normal: 12.15″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:09 AM / Sunset 8:26 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a few drops possible Erie area, and isolated showers south to Meadville. Farther east, some mainly morning showers Franklin to Warren. Skies will clear late afternoon in the Erie area.

High: 48-54 Erie to Meadville/Mid 40s Warren

Winds: NE-N 5-15

TONIGHT:

Becoming mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight away from the lake shore

Low: 39 Erie…Inland/Mountains: 28-33

Winds: Becoming Light

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny morning, then more PM clouds with a chance of mid/late pm showers

High: 53-57

Winds: SW-W 10-15