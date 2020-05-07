Morning Forecast 5/7/2020

Nice start to the day with decent sunshine, though frosty. Clouds will gradually thicken later in the morning as some upper level moisture approaches, and the winds will pick up as well. A few showers possible in the afternoon with this moisture. A cold front will pass through tonight, bringing some very chilly air for Friday into Saturday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.63″/ Year: 13.10″/Normal: 12.25″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:08 AM / Sunset 8:27 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Early sun and frost, then clouds thicken. Chance of scattered pm showers. Becoming Windy

High: 55-59

Winds: SW 5-15, increasing to 15-30 by afternoon

TONIGHT:

Chance of some evening showers, then clearing and cold

Low: 36 Erie…Inland/Mountains: 28-33

Winds: NW 5-15

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy. Some light rain or snow mainly from Meadville to Warren and areas south. Should be dry in Erie. Chilly temps

High: 42-46

Winds: N 5-15