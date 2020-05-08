Morning Forecast 5/8/2020

Low pressure will slide to our south today. The northern edge of the precipitation may affect us today, mainly areas from Meadville to Warren. Cooler air will arrive tonight, with some lake effect snow kicking in late tonight into Saturday. Some light accumulations possible in the belts. Weather will improve some for Mother’s Day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.74″/ Year: 13.10″/Normal: 12.36″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:07 AM / Sunset 8:28 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 19 Minutes

TODAY:

Cool with some scattered showers or wet flakes. Better chances in the afternoon

High: 42-46, falling late in the day

Winds: N 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy through midnight. Clouds then thicken with some light wet snow showers developing toward daybreak, mainly in the snow belts. Becoming windy

Low: 31 Erie/20s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 10-20 G30

TOMORROW:

Windy and cold. Periods of snow showers through mid morning. Snow will then mix with some rain showers. Some thunder possible. Light accumulation possible in higher elevations in the morning.

High: 39-43

Winds: WNW 15-25 and gusty at times