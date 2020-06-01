View The Morning Forecast 6/1/2020 Here

High pressure continues to give us nice weather today. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers/storms later tonight and tomorrow
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.83″ /Normal:
3.44″/ Year: 16.93″/Normal: 15.06″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 4 Minutes
TODAY:
Plenty of sun
High: 64-68
Wind: WSW increasing to 10-20
TONIGHT:
Becoming mainly cloudy with showers developing after midnight
Low: 52-56
Wind: SW 10-15, becoming S.
TUESDAY:
Scattered showers and storms likely into midday, then a chance of pm showers
High: 72-77
Winds: SW 10-15