View The Morning Forecast 6/1/2020 Here

High pressure continues to give us nice weather today. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers/storms later tonight and tomorrow

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.83″ /Normal:
3.44″/ Year: 16.93″/Normal: 15.06″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 4 Minutes

TODAY:

Plenty of sun

High: 64-68

Wind: WSW increasing to 10-20

TONIGHT:

Becoming mainly cloudy with showers developing after midnight

Low: 52-56

Wind: SW 10-15, becoming S.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers and storms likely into midday, then a chance of pm showers

High: 72-77

Winds: SW 10-15

