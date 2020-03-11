Morning Weather Forecast 3/11/2020

Should see a little sun this morning. Clouds will increase this afternoon, but very little, if any, precipitation expected. Temperatures on the cool side. Southerly flow of air will warm us up for tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY : 0.17″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.83″ /Normal:
0.90″/ Year: 7.08″/Normal: 6.24″
Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
5.5″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 89.5″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset 7:23 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 45 Minutes
TODAY:
Clouds mixing with some sun at times. A few sprinkles possible
High: 43-47
Wind: ESE 5-10, becoming ENE
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy
Low: 36 Erie….30-34 inland/mountains
Wind: Light/Variable
TOMORROW:
Mix sun and clouds. A few drops of rain possible. Milder
High: 54-58
Winds: S 8-15