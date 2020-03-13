Morning Weather Forecast 3/13/2020

Strong cold front passing through early this morning will take most of the rain with it. Strong and gusty winds along with colder temperatures in the wake of the passage. Chilly high pressure will then settle in for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.83″ /Normal:

1.08″/ Year: 7.08″/Normal: 6.42″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

6.5″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 90.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:35 AM / Sunset 7:26 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 51 Minutes

TODAY:

Becoming partly to mostly sunny with gusty winds

Temperatures fall to 38-43 for the day

Winds: W increasing to 15-30 with gusts to 45 mph in the PM.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear with diminishing winds

Low: 31 Erie…26-30 Inland.

Wind: W 15-30 early, diminishing to 5-15 by midnight

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and chilly

High: 38-42

Winds: NW 5-15