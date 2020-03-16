Morning Weather Forecast 3/16/2020

Another nice looking day for the region as high pressure stays in control. The high will weaken and move east tonight, allowing a frontal system to approach. This front does not have a lot of moisture, and little rain is expected overall for the region.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.93″ /Normal:
1.35″/ Year: 7.18″/Normal: 6.69″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
7.9″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 91.9″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 7:29 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 59 Minutes
TODAY:
Morning sun, followed by increasing cloudiness
High: 46-51
Winds: S 5-10, increasing to 10-18 for the afternoon near the lake
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy. Some scattered showers
Low: 35-40
Wind: SW 5-15
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered mainly morning showers
High: 43-47
Winds: WSW 10-20