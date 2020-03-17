Morning Weather Forecast 3/17/2020







Frontal system passing through the region this morning will set off a few showers, drizzle and fog and some breezy conditions as well. High pressure will clear us out later today, and set us up for some decent weather tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY : 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.93″ /Normal:

1.44″/ Year: 7.18″/Normal: 6.78″

Snowfall: MONDAY : 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace” /Normal:

8.4″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 92.4″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset 7:30 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 2 Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds with some fog and light rain/drizzle this morning. Some afternoon sun clearing.

High: 43-47

Winds: WSW 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Becoming mostly clear

Low: 31 Erie….24-28 inland/mountains

Wind: SW 5-10, becoming light and variable

TOMORROW:

Sunny morning, then increasing PM clouds. Milder

High: 50-54, cooler lake shore

Winds: S 5-10, becoming E





