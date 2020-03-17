Morning Weather Forecast 3/17/2020

Frontal system passing through the region this morning will set off a few showers, drizzle and fog and some breezy conditions as well. High pressure will clear us out later today, and set us up for some decent weather tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY : 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.93″ /Normal:
1.44″/ Year: 7.18″/Normal: 6.78″
Snowfall: MONDAY : 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace” /Normal:
8.4″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 92.4″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset 7:30 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 2 Minutes
TODAY:
Clouds with some fog and light rain/drizzle this morning. Some afternoon sun clearing.
High: 43-47
Winds: WSW 10-20 G25
TONIGHT:
Becoming mostly clear
Low: 31 Erie….24-28 inland/mountains
Wind: SW 5-10, becoming light and variable
TOMORROW:
Sunny morning, then increasing PM clouds. Milder
High: 50-54, cooler lake shore
Winds: S 5-10, becoming E