Morning Weather Forecast 3/18/2020







High pressure drifts east today, keeping us dry with a little warm up in temperatures. Approaching frontal system will set off rain for tonight into early Thursday. Temperatures will rise in the warmer southerly flow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY : 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.99″ /Normal:

1.53″/ Year: 7.24″/Normal: 6.77″

Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace” /Normal:

8.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 92.8″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset 7:31 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 2 Minutes

TODAY:

Sun with increasing high clouds

High: 50-54, cooler lake shore

Winds: S 5-10, becoming E-NE near the lake

TONIGHT:

Periods of rain, diminishing after midnight

Low: 42 Erie….37-41 inland/mountains

Wind: ESE 5-15

TOMORROW:

May have a few early showers, then becoming partly cloudy and mild. chance of late day showers

High: 61-65

Winds: S 5-15





