Morning Weather Forecast 3/18/2020

High pressure drifts east today, keeping us dry with a little warm up in temperatures. Approaching frontal system will set off rain for tonight into early Thursday. Temperatures will rise in the warmer southerly flow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY : 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.99″ /Normal:
1.53″/ Year: 7.24″/Normal: 6.77″
Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace” /Normal:
8.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 92.8″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset 7:31 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 2 Minutes
TODAY:
Sun with increasing high clouds
High: 50-54, cooler lake shore
Winds: S 5-10, becoming E-NE near the lake
TONIGHT:
Periods of rain, diminishing after midnight
Low: 42 Erie….37-41 inland/mountains
Wind: ESE 5-15
TOMORROW:
May have a few early showers, then becoming partly cloudy and mild. chance of late day showers
High: 61-65
Winds: S 5-15