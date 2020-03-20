Morning Weather Forecast 3/20/2020







Strong and gusy winds will be with us today. Showers and some embedded thunderstorms will affect the region at times through early afternoon. A strong cold front will pass through early to mid afternoon. Showers and some storms will develop along the front. Some of the storms will have very gusty winds. After the front passes, temperatures will drop quickly. High pressure will keep us cold and dry for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.02″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.56″ /Normal:

1.72″/ Year: 7.81″/Normal: 7.06″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

9.6″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 93.6″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 7:34 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Periods of showers and storms at times through early/mid afternoon. Turning sharply colder

High: 65-70….Falling into the 40s late pm

Wind: SW 20-40 G50, becoming NW late

TONIGHT:

Breezy & Much Colder…chance of a stray sprinkle or flurry.

Low: 26 Erie….20-25 inland/mountains

Wind: NW-N 10-20 with higher gusts in the evening.

SATURDAY:

Early clouds giving way to sunshine. Breezy and cold

High: 33-37

Wind: N-NE 10-20





