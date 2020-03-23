Morning Weather Forecast 3/23/2020

Strong and gusy winds will be with us today. Showers and some embedded thunderstorms will affect the region into mid morning. After a short break, a strong cold front will pass through early to mid afternoon. Showers and some storms will develop along the front. Some of the storms will have very gusty winds. After the front passes, temperatures will drop quickly. High pressure will keep us cold and dry for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 4am Friday