Morning Weather Forecast 3/23/2020

Low pressure will give us more rain showers today, along with some breezy conditions. Rain will gradually taper off in the afternoon. Drier weather for tonight and tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.95″ /Normal:
2.03″/ Year: 8.20″/Normal: 7.37″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
10.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 94.8″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 7:37 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 19 Minutes
TODAY:
Breezy with periods of rain. Rain will taper off later in the afternoon
High: 42-46
Wind: SE 10-20, becoming NW
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with any mountain showers ending early.
Low: 30-34
Wind: WNW 5-10
TUESDAY:
Mix sun and clouds
High: 44-48
Winds: Variable 5