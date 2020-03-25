Morning Weather Forecast 3/25/2020

Low pressure system sliding to our south today will set off some showers, mainly south of Erie, for the morning. Another front will pass through tomorrow, though moisture is pretty scant. Scattered showers possible with a good breeze.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY : 0.16″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.18″ /Normal:
2.13″/ Year: 8.43″/Normal: 7.47″
Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
11.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 95.2″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 7:39 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 24 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy. Some showers in the morning, mainly Linesville to Meadville to Warren
High: 48-52
Winds: E-SE 5-12
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy
Low: 42 Erie….35-39 inland/mountains
Wind: S 5-10, increasing to 10-20 near the lake after midnight
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy
High: 56-62. Temps falling to near 50 Erie mid afternoon as winds shift off the lake
Winds: S 12-25, shifting west by mid afternoon