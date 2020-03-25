Morning Weather Forecast 3/25/2020







Low pressure system sliding to our south today will set off some showers, mainly south of Erie, for the morning. Another front will pass through tomorrow, though moisture is pretty scant. Scattered showers possible with a good breeze.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY : 0.16″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.18″ /Normal:

2.13″/ Year: 8.43″/Normal: 7.47″

Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

11.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 95.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 7:39 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 24 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy. Some showers in the morning, mainly Linesville to Meadville to Warren

High: 48-52

Winds: E-SE 5-12

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Low: 42 Erie….35-39 inland/mountains

Wind: S 5-10, increasing to 10-20 near the lake after midnight

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy

High: 56-62. Temps falling to near 50 Erie mid afternoon as winds shift off the lake

Winds: S 12-25, shifting west by mid afternoon





