Morning Weather Forecast 3/26/2020







High pressure will keep us dry for much of the day today. Approaching frontal system may set off a few late day showers, with the better chances tonight into early Friday. After the front passes, cooler air will settle into the region for the rest of Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.19″ /Normal:

2.33″/ Year: 8.44″/Normal: 7.67″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

11.9″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 95.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 7:40 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 24 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny through early afternoon, then clouds thicken. Chance of showers late afternoon

High: 57-62. Turning cooler near the lake late afternoon.

Winds: S 10-20, gusts to 30 near the lake shore. Winds shift W late afternoon

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with periods of rain

Low: 38-43

Wind: W, shifting NE 5-15

FRIDAY:

Showers ending early, then becoming mostly sunny

High: 46-50 Lake shore….52-56 elsewhere

Winds: NE 5-15





