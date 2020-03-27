Morning Weather Forecast 3/27/2020





Clouds and fog this morning, with some clearing taking place. Next weather system will settle into the area for the weekend, providing plenty of rain and some embedded thunderstorms

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.19″ /Normal:

2.43″/ Year: 8.44″/Normal: 7.77″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

12.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 96.2″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 7:40 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 30 Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds and some dense fog this morning, otherwise some clearing skies as the day goes on. Cooler

High: 46-50 Lake shore….52-56 elsewhere

Winds: NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy early, then rain developing after midnight.

Low: 42-47

Wind: ESE 5-10, increasing to 10-20 late

SATURDAY:

Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely in the morning, heavy at times. Periods of showers for the afternoon

High: 53-58

Winds: SE 12-25





