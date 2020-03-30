Morning Weather Forecast 3/30/2020







Chilly weather pattern to start out this week in the wake of the strong cold frontal passage yesterday. Several waves moving through today will set off some showers at times, along with breezy conditions. Winds will slacken off tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, 8am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.65″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.53″ /Normal:

2.74″/ Year: 9.78″/Normal: 8.08″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

13.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 97.2″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset 7:45 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 39 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chilly wind. Some showers at times

Temperatures holding in the mid 40s

Wind: West 15-25, some gusts to 30 this morning

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies. Scattered light rain or snow showers.

Low: 32-36

Wind: W diminishing to 5-15 by midnight

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. A few showers or drizzle possible

High: Near 45.

Winds: NE 10-15





