Morning Weather Forecast 3/31/2020







Another chilly day for the region on a northerly wind. Clouds will hold tight again, with some passing lake effect showers possible. Drier air will make its way into the region tomorrow, allowing for more sunshine.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY : 0.65″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.53″ /Normal:

2.74″/ Year: 9.78″/Normal: 8.08″

Snowfall: MONDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

13.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 97.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:06 AM / Sunset 7:45 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 39 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and chilly. Passing showers possible

High: 43-47

Winds: NW-NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Plenty of clouds. Scattered showers possible

Low: 32-36

Wind: NE 5-10, increasing to 10-20 late near the lake

TOMORROW:

Morning clouds giving way to some sunshine

High: 45-49

Winds: NE 5-15, except 10-20 lake shore





