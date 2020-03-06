Morning Weather Forecast 3/6/2020

Clipper system will set off some snow showers today, along with brisk winds. Accumulations many areas will be less than an inch, except 1-3″ in the snow belts. Most of the accumulation will fall late afternoon into early evening. After a cold and dry day tomorrow, southerly winds will warm us up for Sunday into Monday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.60″ /Normal:
0.46″/ Year: 6.85″/Normal: 5.80″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
2.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 86.8″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:47 AM / Sunset 6:17 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 30 Minutes
TODAY:
Scattered light snow showers in the morning, then some steadier bands in the afternoon. Inch or less lake shore/Meadville/Warren. 1-3″ in the snow belts south of I-90
Temperatures hold in the mid 30s
Winds: SW 5-10 then NW 10-15.
TONIGHT:
Brisk with periods of snow showers in the evening. Little for the lake shore/Meadville/Warren, with up to 1-2″ more in the snow belts. Only flurries after midnight
Low: 25 Erie….18-23 Inland.
Wind: North 10-20 with gusts to 25 in the evening.
SATURDAY:
Mainly sunny. Still cold
High: Near 35.
Winds: WSW 8-15