Morning Weather Forecast 3/6/2020

Clipper system will set off some snow showers today, along with brisk winds. Accumulations many areas will be less than an inch, except 1-3″ in the snow belts. Most of the accumulation will fall late afternoon into early evening. After a cold and dry day tomorrow, southerly winds will warm us up for Sunday into Monday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.60″ /Normal:

0.46″/ Year: 6.85″/Normal: 5.80″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

2.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 86.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:47 AM / Sunset 6:17 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 30 Minutes

TODAY:

Scattered light snow showers in the morning, then some steadier bands in the afternoon. Inch or less lake shore/Meadville/Warren. 1-3″ in the snow belts south of I-90

Temperatures hold in the mid 30s

Winds: SW 5-10 then NW 10-15.

TONIGHT:

Brisk with periods of snow showers in the evening. Little for the lake shore/Meadville/Warren, with up to 1-2″ more in the snow belts. Only flurries after midnight

Low: 25 Erie….18-23 Inland.

Wind: North 10-20 with gusts to 25 in the evening.

SATURDAY:

Mainly sunny. Still cold

High: Near 35.

Winds: WSW 8-15