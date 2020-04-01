Morning Weather Forecast 4/1/2020

High pressure will filter in drier air into the region today, allowing for some sun to break out after morning cloudiness. This system will stay in general control through the early part of the weekend. Temperatures will slowly moderate each day.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 9am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY : 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.70″ /Normal:
2.95″/ Year: 9.95″/Normal: 8.29″

Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
13.7″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 97.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset 7:47 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 43 Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds giving way to some sun

High: 45-50

Winds: NE 5-15, except 10-15 lake shore

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 33 Erie/25-30 Inland & Mountains

Winds: Light & Variable

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny skies

High: 47-52

Winds: W 8-15

