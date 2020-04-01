Morning Weather Forecast 4/1/2020

High pressure will filter in drier air into the region today, allowing for some sun to break out after morning cloudiness. This system will stay in general control through the early part of the weekend. Temperatures will slowly moderate each day.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 9am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY : 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.70″ /Normal:
2.95″/ Year: 9.95″/Normal: 8.29″
Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
13.7″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 97.7″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset 7:47 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 43 Minutes
TODAY:
Clouds giving way to some sun
High: 45-50
Winds: NE 5-15, except 10-15 lake shore
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds
Low: 33 Erie/25-30 Inland & Mountains
Winds: Light & Variable
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny skies
High: 47-52
Winds: W 8-15