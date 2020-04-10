Morning Weather Forecast 4/10/2020

Early spring lake effect will continue this morning in the inland snow belts before tapering off by midday. Cold and gusty winds expected as well. Weather will improve for the Easter weekend, with moderating temperatures.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.18″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.47″ /Normal:

1.04″/ Year: 10.42″/Normal: 9.33″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

1.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 99.5″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:47 AM / Sunset 7:57 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 10 Minutes

TODAY:

Periods of snow showers and/or sleet, mixing with rain Erie/Lakeshore, through late morning. Another inch or two possible in the snow belts east of Erie this morning. Windy and cold. Chance of snow or showers for the afternoon, with some clearing possible

High: 37-41

Winds: WNW 15-30 G40

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: Near 32 Erie….24-28 inland/mountains

Winds: W-NW 10-20 G30 Erie…diminishing to 10-20

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and milder

High: 45-49

Winds: WSW 10-18