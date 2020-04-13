Morning Weather Forecast 4/13/2020

**HIGH WIND WARNING for the entire viewing area late tonight through Monday night**

Strong low pressure system will move through the area today, providing very strong and gusty winds. Showers and some thunderstorms also expected into early afternoon. Wind gusts could hit 60 mph at times this afternoon. Temperatures will start to fall this afternoon on the back side of the low, with the winds slowly tapering off as well.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 0.56″ /Normal:

1.40″/ Year: 10.51″/Normal: 9.69″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

2.3″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 100.0″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset 8:00 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Strong and gusty winds. Periods of showers and some thunderstorms through early afternoon.

High: 60-65 through midday, falling into the 40s by mid/late afternoon.

Wind: SW 25-40 with gusts to 60 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Winds still strong, but diminishing through the evening. Scattered showers ending in the evening. Some clearing later tonight

Low: 30-34

Wind: SW-W 20-40 G 50 early, diminishing to 12-25 late

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny, still fairly windy and cool

High: 42-46

Winds: WNW 12-25 G30