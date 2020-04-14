Morning Weather Forecast 4/14/2020

High pressure will give us some sun today, though temperatures will be on the cold side. A weak wave may set off a few evening showers or flakes. Temperatures will stay chilly for the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.44″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.01″ /Normal:

1.52″/ Year: 10.96″/Normal: 9.81″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

2.4″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 100.1″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset 8:01 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 20 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny with brisk winds near the lake shore. Increasing cloudiness later in the afternoon

High: 42-46

Winds: WNW 8-15, except 10-20 gusts to 25 closer to the lake shore

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening showers or flakes

Low: 28-34

Wind: SW 5-15, becoming W

TOMORROW:

Breezy. Partly cloudy morning, then clouds thicken. Some rain or snow showers likely later in the afternoon

High: Near 45, turning cooler late in the afternoon

Winds: SW 12-25, becoming W