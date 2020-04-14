Morning Weather Forecast 4/14/2020

High pressure will give us some sun today, though temperatures will be on the cold side. A weak wave may set off a few evening showers or flakes. Temperatures will stay chilly for the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.44″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.01″ /Normal:
1.52″/ Year: 10.96″/Normal: 9.81″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
2.4″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 100.1″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:41 AM / Sunset 8:01 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 20 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny with brisk winds near the lake shore. Increasing cloudiness later in the afternoon
High: 42-46
Winds: WNW 8-15, except 10-20 gusts to 25 closer to the lake shore
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening showers or flakes
Low: 28-34
Wind: SW 5-15, becoming W
TOMORROW:
Breezy. Partly cloudy morning, then clouds thicken. Some rain or snow showers likely later in the afternoon
High: Near 45, turning cooler late in the afternoon
Winds: SW 12-25, becoming W