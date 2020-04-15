Morning Weather Forecast 4/15/2020

Scattered light lake effect snow showers/flurries around this morning. Weather system will approach this afternoon, setting off wet snow showers, mixing with rain showers, into early evening. A light accumulation possible.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:15 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.01″ /Normal:

1.64″/ Year: 10.96″/Normal: 9.93″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

2.5″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 100.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset 8:03 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 24 Minutes

WEDNESDAY:

Some early light snow showers, otherwise partly cloudy this morning. Showers develop by mid afternoon, changing to snow showers. A light accumulation possible in the higher elevations by sunset

High: 39-43, turning a little cooler late in the afternoon

Winds: SW 10-20, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Wet snow showers, mixing with rain at times, in the evening. Some flurries after midnight. Light accumulation possible this evening in the snow belts

Low: 28-33

Wind: SW 10-15, becoming W

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny with some flurries at times

High: 39-43

Winds: WSW 8-15