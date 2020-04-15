Morning Weather Forecast 4/15/2020

Scattered light lake effect snow showers/flurries around this morning. Weather system will approach this afternoon, setting off wet snow showers, mixing with rain showers, into early evening. A light accumulation possible.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:15 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.01″ /Normal:
1.64″/ Year: 10.96″/Normal: 9.93″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
2.5″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 100.2″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset 8:03 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 24 Minutes
WEDNESDAY:
Some early light snow showers, otherwise partly cloudy this morning. Showers develop by mid afternoon, changing to snow showers. A light accumulation possible in the higher elevations by sunset
High: 39-43, turning a little cooler late in the afternoon
Winds: SW 10-20, becoming W
TONIGHT:
Wet snow showers, mixing with rain at times, in the evening. Some flurries after midnight. Light accumulation possible this evening in the snow belts
Low: 28-33
Wind: SW 10-15, becoming W
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny with some flurries at times
High: 39-43
Winds: WSW 8-15