Morning Weather Forecast 4/2/2020

High pressure will slowly build into the region the next few days. This will keep things on the dry side, with a decent amount of sushine overall. Temperatures will slowly moderate into the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY : 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:
0.11″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 8.40″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:
0.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 97.9″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset 7:48 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 47 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny skies Erie to Meadville. Partly sunny in the eastern mountains
High: 47-52
Winds: N 5-15, becoming W in the afternoon
TONIGHT:
Fair skies
Low: 33 Erie/25-30 Inland & Mountains
Winds: W-NW 5-10
TOMORROW:
Partly to mostly sunny
High: 48-53
Winds: NW-W 5-15