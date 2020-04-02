Morning Weather Forecast 4/2/2020

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure will slowly build into the region the next few days. This will keep things on the dry side, with a decent amount of sushine overall. Temperatures will slowly moderate into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY : 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:
0.11″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 8.40″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:
0.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 97.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:01 AM / Sunset 7:48 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 47 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies Erie to Meadville. Partly sunny in the eastern mountains

High: 47-52

Winds: N 5-15, becoming W in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Fair skies

Low: 33 Erie/25-30 Inland & Mountains

Winds: W-NW 5-10

TOMORROW:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 48-53

Winds: NW-W 5-15

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar