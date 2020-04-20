Morning Weather Forecast 4/20/2020

High pressure gives us a nice looking Monday for the region. Approaching frontal system will set off showers tonight into Tuesday. Good wind and cooler temperatures as well.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.44″ /Normal:
2.19″/ Year: 11.39″/Normal: 10.48″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:
3.0″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.7″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:32 AM / Sunset 8:08 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 36 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny Skies
High: 48 Erie…50-55 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10
TONIGHT:
Winds pick up. Increasing cloudiness with showers developing late
Low: 37-43
Winds: Becoming S 5-15, increasing to 15-30 toward daybreak
TUESDAY:
Gusty winds with occasional showers and wet snow showers
High: 39-43
Winds: NW 15-30 G40