Morning Weather Forecast 4/22/2020

A few bands of lake effect snow showers will affect mainly snow belts through mid morning, otherwise some sunshine and a chilly breeze for today. Next weather system will set off some rain and snow showers later tonight.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.14″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.60″ /Normal:

2.40″/ Year: 11.55″/Normal: 10.69″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:

3.1″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.8″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:29 AM / Sunset 8:10 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 41 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny with brisk winds. Clouds increase again late in the day

High: 37-42

Winds: WSW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Periods of Wet Snow and rain showers, becoming mainly rain late. A light accumulation possible in the snow belts

Low: 34 Erie….30-33 inland

Winds: Becoming SE 5-15

THURSDAY:

Scattered early showers/flakes in the morning. Periods of showers for the afternoon

High: Erie Near 50….Inland in the mid 50s.

Wind: SE-NE 5-10