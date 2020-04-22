Morning Weather Forecast 4/22/2020

A few bands of lake effect snow showers will affect mainly snow belts through mid morning, otherwise some sunshine and a chilly breeze for today. Next weather system will set off some rain and snow showers later tonight.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.14″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.60″ /Normal:
2.40″/ Year: 11.55″/Normal: 10.69″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:
3.1″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.8″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:29 AM / Sunset 8:10 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 41 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny with brisk winds. Clouds increase again late in the day
High: 37-42
Winds: WSW 10-20
TONIGHT:
Periods of Wet Snow and rain showers, becoming mainly rain late. A light accumulation possible in the snow belts
Low: 34 Erie….30-33 inland
Winds: Becoming SE 5-15
THURSDAY:
Scattered early showers/flakes in the morning. Periods of showers for the afternoon
High: Erie Near 50….Inland in the mid 50s.
Wind: SE-NE 5-10