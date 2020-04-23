Morning Weather Forecast 4/23/2020

Low pressure will slowly move east out of the Ohio valley. The rain from the low will arrive late in the afternoon and continue on the light side through early Friday morning.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.60″ /Normal:
2.50″/ Year: 11.55″/Normal: 10.79″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:
3.1″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.8″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:27 AM / Sunset 8:11 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 44 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers.
High: Near 50 Erie….55-60 inland
Wind: Becoming S/SE 10-15…Staying NE near the lake
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with occasional showers
Low: 38-43
Winds: NE 8-15
TOMORROW:
Early showers ending. Mainly cloudy, with some clearing later in the afternoon
High: 49 Erie….Near 55 inland
Winds: NE 10-20