Morning Weather Forecast 4/23/2020

Low pressure will slowly move east out of the Ohio valley. The rain from the low will arrive late in the afternoon and continue on the light side through early Friday morning.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.60″ /Normal:
2.50″/ Year: 11.55″/Normal: 10.79″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:
3.1″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:27 AM / Sunset 8:11 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 44 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers.

High: Near 50 Erie….55-60 inland

Wind: Becoming S/SE 10-15…Staying NE near the lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers

Low: 38-43

Winds: NE 8-15

TOMORROW:

Early showers ending. Mainly cloudy, with some clearing later in the afternoon

High: 49 Erie….Near 55 inland

Winds: NE 10-20

