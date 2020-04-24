Morning Weather Forecast 4/24/2020

Low pressure will slowly move east of the area this morning, taking most of the rain with it. Some clearing for later in the afternoon. Next weather system may give us some late pm showers tomorrow, with a much better chance of rain on Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.16″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.80″ /Normal:

2.61″/ Year: 11.75″/Normal: 10.90″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.1″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.3″ /Normal:

3.1″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:26 AM / Sunset 8:13 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 47 Minutes

TODAY:

Drizzle and fog gradually diminishing this morning. Some clearing for the afternoon with a chance of more showers in the eastern mountains

High: 48-53 Erie/Lakeshore….55-59 inland/mountains

Winds: NE 10-20

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 38-43

Winds: E-NE 5-15, becoming light and variable

TOMORROW:

Some AM sun, then mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers

High: 57 Erie…58-63 inland/mountains

Winds: NE 10-15