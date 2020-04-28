Morning Weather Forecast 4/28/2020

Weak wave may set off a few showers today, otherwise milder temperatures on a southerly wind. Strong storm system will bring some rain and wind into the area tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.11″ /Normal:
3.02″/ Year: 12.06″/Normal: 11.31″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.3″ /Normal:
3.2″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:20 AM / Sunset 8:17 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 57 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers
High: 56-61.
Winds: S 5-12
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with scattered showers near and after midnight
Low: 54 Erie…45-50 Inland.
Winds: S-SE 5-15, 10-20 near the lake
TOMORROW:
Windy and mild. Showers develop in the afternoon, especially late.
High: 63-68
Winds: S/SE 15-30 and gusty at times