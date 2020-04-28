Morning Weather Forecast 4/28/2020

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Weak wave may set off a few showers today, otherwise milder temperatures on a southerly wind. Strong storm system will bring some rain and wind into the area tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.11″ /Normal:
3.02″/ Year: 12.06″/Normal: 11.31″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.3″ /Normal:
3.2″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:20 AM / Sunset 8:17 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 57 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers

High: 56-61.

Winds: S 5-12

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with scattered showers near and after midnight

Low: 54 Erie…45-50 Inland.

Winds: S-SE 5-15, 10-20 near the lake

TOMORROW:

Windy and mild. Showers develop in the afternoon, especially late.

High: 63-68

Winds: S/SE 15-30 and gusty at times

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar