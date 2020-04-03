Morning Weather Forecast 4/3/2020

High pressure will battle to some extent with a coastal low today into tomorrow. The low will spread some cloudiness into the region today through tomorrow, which will mainly affect the eastern mountain regions. Temperatures will stay on the cool side.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Friday
Precip: THURSDAY : 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:
0.23″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 8.52″
Snowfall: THURSDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:
0.3″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 98.2″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset 7:49 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 50 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny Erie to Meadville. Clouds may thicken up later in the afternoon. Farther east into Warren county, sun will be followed by increasing cloudiness for the afternoon
High: 48-53
Winds: NW-W 5-15
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy
Low: 38 Erie/29-35 Inland & Mountains
Winds: Light/Variable
TOMORROW:
Mix clouds and sun
High: 55-60…50-54 Erie/Lake Shore
Winds: Var-NE 5-15