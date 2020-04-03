Morning Weather Forecast 4/3/2020

High pressure will battle to some extent with a coastal low today into tomorrow. The low will spread some cloudiness into the region today through tomorrow, which will mainly affect the eastern mountain regions. Temperatures will stay on the cool side.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY : 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:

0.23″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 8.52″

Snowfall: THURSDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

0.3″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 98.2″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset 7:49 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 50 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny Erie to Meadville. Clouds may thicken up later in the afternoon. Farther east into Warren county, sun will be followed by increasing cloudiness for the afternoon

High: 48-53

Winds: NW-W 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 38 Erie/29-35 Inland & Mountains

Winds: Light/Variable

TOMORROW:

Mix clouds and sun

High: 55-60…50-54 Erie/Lake Shore

Winds: Var-NE 5-15