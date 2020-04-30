Morning Weather Forecast 4/30/2020

Frontal system combined with an upper low over the Great Lakes will continue the threat of showers in the region through tomorrow. Temperatures not as mild as yesterday. Weather improves for the upcoming weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.03″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.14″ /Normal:
3.23″/ Year: 12.09″/Normal: 11.52″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.3″ /Normal:
3.2″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:17 AM / Sunset 8:19 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 2 Minutes
TODAY:
Breezy with periods of showers
High: 59-63
Winds: SW 12-25
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and cool. Some showers at times
Low: 40-45.
Winds: W-SW 5-15
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy with mainly morning showers
High: 54-57
Winds: W/NW 5-15