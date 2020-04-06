Morning Weather Forecast 4/6/2020

High pressure will give us a lot of sunshine today and mild temperatures, though a lake breeze will kick in. As the high moves east, a warm front will set off a few showers tomorrow into mid week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, 7am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:
0.57″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 8.86″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:
1.1″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 98.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset 7:53 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 59 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and pleasant. Areas of early fog

High: 50-57 Erie…57-62 Inland.

Wind: Variable to north 5-10.

TONIGHT:

Increasing cloudiness. A few showers possible late

Low: 44 Erie….38-42 inland/mountains

Wind: S/SE 5

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in Erie…Little better chance Meadville and areas south

High: 55-60.

Winds: E-NE 5-12

