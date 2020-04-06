Morning Weather Forecast 4/6/2020

High pressure will give us a lot of sunshine today and mild temperatures, though a lake breeze will kick in. As the high moves east, a warm front will set off a few showers tomorrow into mid week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, 7am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:
0.57″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 8.86″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:
1.1″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 98.8″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset 7:53 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 59 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny and pleasant. Areas of early fog
High: 50-57 Erie…57-62 Inland.
Wind: Variable to north 5-10.
TONIGHT:
Increasing cloudiness. A few showers possible late
Low: 44 Erie….38-42 inland/mountains
Wind: S/SE 5
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers in Erie…Little better chance Meadville and areas south
High: 55-60.
Winds: E-NE 5-12