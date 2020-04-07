Morning Weather Forecast 4/7/2020

Warm front will move north today, and will set off some scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm this afternoon, especially south of Erie. Another round of showers and possible gusty thunderstorms later tonight as a cold front passes through. Some leftover showers early Wednesday before the skies clear.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8:15 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:

0.68″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 8.97″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

1.3″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 99.0″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:52 AM / Sunset 7:54 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 2 Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds thicken. Some PM showers developing, mainly inland. May get a thunderstorm

High: 55-60.

Winds: E 5-15

TONIGHT:

Chance of evening showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely near and after midnight. Some with gusty winds and possible hail.

Low: 50 Erie….Upper 40s inland/mountains

Wind: SE-W 5-15 G20 Lakeshore. Higher gusts near storms

TOMORROW:

Chance of early showers, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler

Temps holding 47-53

Winds: W 10-20