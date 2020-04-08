Morning Weather Forecast 4/8/2020

Cold front has passed through. Clouds will give way to some sun as drier air moves in for the afternoon. Next cold front will pass through tonight. This one has colder air behind it, allowing for a blustery Thursday with some showers and wet flakes.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:

0.80″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 9.09″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

1.5″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 99.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:51 AM / Sunset 7:55 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 4 Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds and Fog, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and cooler

High: 49-53 Erie….55-59 elsewhere

Winds: W increasing to 10-20

TONIGHT:

Increasing cloudiness and becoming windy. Showers after midnight

Low: 40 Erie….Upper 30s inland/mountains

Wind: S 10-20 G 25-35

TOMORROW:

Blustery and colder. Periods of showers and wet snow flakes

High: Near 45

Winds: WNW 15-30 G40