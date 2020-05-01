Morning Weather Forecast 5/1/2020

Upper low will slowly move across the region today. This will set off a few showers and give us a fairly cool day. Watch for some dense fog this morning. As the low drifts off the east coast, milder and fairly dry air will settle in for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 4am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.61″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.14″ /Normal:

3.33″/ Year: 13.09″/Normal: 11.62″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.3″ /Normal:

3.2″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:16 AM / Sunset 8:20 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 4 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially AM . Areas of fog this morning, especially near the lake.

High: 52-56

Winds: SW 5-12, becoming WNW 10-15

TONIGHT:

Gradual clearing and cool

Low: Near 40 Erie…30s inland

Winds: Light south

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny and milder

High: 62-66

Winds: S 10-20