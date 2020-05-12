Morning Weather Forecast 5/12/2020

Generally drier air for today, though can’t rule out a few scattered showers with little impulses moving through the flow. Temperatures will gradually rise the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.24″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.25 /Normal:

1.17″/ Year: 13.35″/Normal: 12.79″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:32 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 29 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny. Chance of a few showers at times, mainly inland sections. Becoming breezy in the afternoon

High: 46-50

Winds: SW 5-15, becoming W 10-20 G25 by mid afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear. Widespread frost likely, mainly away from the lake

Low: 34 Erie…25-30 Inland/Mountains.

Wind: Becoming light and variable

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 52 Erie….54-58 inland/mountains

Winds: N 5-10