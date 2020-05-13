1  of  3
Morning Weather Forecast 5/13/2020

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Frosty start for the region today, with high pressure giving us nice sunshine and lighter winds for the day. Approaching warm front will set off some showers and milder air tomorrow. The warmer air will stay with us into early next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAYY: 0.24″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.28 /Normal:
1.29″/ Year: 13.38″/Normal: 12.91″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:33 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 31 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 53 Erie….55-59 inland/mountains

Winds: N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold

Low: 44 Erie/35-40 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming SE 5-15…10-20 lake shore late

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Periods of showers with a thunderstorm possible, mainly midday to mid afternoon.

High: 63-67

Winds: S 10-20

