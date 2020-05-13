Morning Weather Forecast 5/13/2020

Frosty start for the region today, with high pressure giving us nice sunshine and lighter winds for the day. Approaching warm front will set off some showers and milder air tomorrow. The warmer air will stay with us into early next week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAYY: 0.24″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.28 /Normal:
1.29″/ Year: 13.38″/Normal: 12.91″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:33 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 31 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 53 Erie….55-59 inland/mountains
Winds: N 5-10
TONIGHT:
Becoming partly cloudy. Not as cold
Low: 44 Erie/35-40 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Becoming SE 5-15…10-20 lake shore late
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. Periods of showers with a thunderstorm possible, mainly midday to mid afternoon.
High: 63-67
Winds: S 10-20