Morning Weather Forecast 5/14/2020

Approaching warm front will spread clouds into the region this morning, with some showers and a thunderstorm possible this afternoon. This front will continue to affect the region through tomorrow with the threat of more showers and storms. The temperatures will be milder, though.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.28 /Normal:

1.40″/ Year: 13.38″/Normal: 13.02″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:33 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 31 Minutes

TODAY:

Increasing cloudiness and breezy. Some showers developing near midday, with on and off showers and possible storms through the afternoon

High: 63-67

Winds: S 10-20

TONIGHT:

Some showers and thunderstorms likely.

Low: 64-Erie/55-60 Inland & Mountains

Wind: S-SW 10-20 with higher gusts in storms

TOMORROW:

Breezy with periods of showers and some storms

High: 65-70…cooler near the lake later in the afternoon

Winds: SW 10-20, becoming W