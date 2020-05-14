Morning Weather Forecast 5/14/2020

Approaching warm front will spread clouds into the region this morning, with some showers and a thunderstorm possible this afternoon. This front will continue to affect the region through tomorrow with the threat of more showers and storms. The temperatures will be milder, though.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.28 /Normal:
1.40″/ Year: 13.38″/Normal: 13.02″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:02 AM / Sunset 8:33 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 31 Minutes
TODAY:
Increasing cloudiness and breezy. Some showers developing near midday, with on and off showers and possible storms through the afternoon
High: 63-67
Winds: S 10-20
TONIGHT:
Some showers and thunderstorms likely.
Low: 64-Erie/55-60 Inland & Mountains
Wind: S-SW 10-20 with higher gusts in storms
TOMORROW:
Breezy with periods of showers and some storms
High: 65-70…cooler near the lake later in the afternoon
Winds: SW 10-20, becoming W