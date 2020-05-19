Morning Weather Forecast 5/19/2020

Large upper low well to our west, and most (if not all) of the rainfall with it should stay to our west. Tricky forecast for temperatures as cloud cover in question today into tomorrow, but overall should be on the warm side. A little cooler near the lake
Meteorologist Tom Divecchio 7am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.05″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78 /Normal:
1.95″/ Year: 14.88″/Normal: 13.57″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 43 Minutes
TODAY:
Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. May get a shower or two toward Ohio this morning
High: 66-73
Winds: ESE 12-25
TONIGHT:
Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Low: 50 Erie/40-45 Inland & Mountains
Winds: ESE 5-15
TOMORROW:
Partly to mostly sunny
High: 66-70
Winds: E 10-20Toggle panel: Search Engine Optimization