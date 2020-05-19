1  of  3
Breaking News
13 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County since Friday Corry area business to close dining room after two employees reportedly threatened and harassed outside of work Department of Health: 63,056 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 4,505 deaths

Morning Weather Forecast 5/19/2020

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Large upper low well to our west, and most (if not all) of the rainfall with it should stay to our west. Tricky forecast for temperatures as cloud cover in question today into tomorrow, but overall should be on the warm side. A little cooler near the lake

Meteorologist Tom Divecchio 7am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.05″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78 /Normal:
1.95″/ Year: 14.88″/Normal: 13.57″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 43 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. May get a shower or two toward Ohio this morning

High: 66-73

Winds: ESE 12-25

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 50 Erie/40-45 Inland & Mountains

Winds: ESE 5-15

TOMORROW:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 66-70

Winds: E 10-20Toggle panel: Search Engine Optimization

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar