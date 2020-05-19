Morning Weather Forecast 5/19/2020

Large upper low well to our west, and most (if not all) of the rainfall with it should stay to our west. Tricky forecast for temperatures as cloud cover in question today into tomorrow, but overall should be on the warm side. A little cooler near the lake

Meteorologist Tom Divecchio 7am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.05″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78 /Normal:

1.95″/ Year: 14.88″/Normal: 13.57″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 43 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. May get a shower or two toward Ohio this morning

High: 66-73

Winds: ESE 12-25

TONIGHT:

Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 50 Erie/40-45 Inland & Mountains

Winds: ESE 5-15

TOMORROW:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 66-70

Winds: E 10-20