Morning Weather Forecast 5/21/2020

Another decent looking day for the region as the dry air remains in place. Upper low that has lurking south of us for a few days will slip farther north tomorrow, giving us some potential showers or a storm.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45 am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78 /Normal:
2.18″/ Year: 14.88″/Normal: 13.80″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:54 AM / Sunset 8:41 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 47 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny skies and pleasant
High: 70-74, 60s near the lake
Winds: E-SE 10-15
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy evening, then mostly cloudy. A few showers possible Crawford county after midnight
Low: 56 Erie/48-52 Inland/Mountains
Wind: SE 5-15
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers
High: 66-70
Winds: SE 5-10, becoming variable