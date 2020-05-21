Morning Weather Forecast 5/21/2020

Another decent looking day for the region as the dry air remains in place. Upper low that has lurking south of us for a few days will slip farther north tomorrow, giving us some potential showers or a storm.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78 /Normal:

2.18″/ Year: 14.88″/Normal: 13.80″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:54 AM / Sunset 8:41 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 47 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny skies and pleasant

High: 70-74, 60s near the lake

Winds: E-SE 10-15

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy evening, then mostly cloudy. A few showers possible Crawford county after midnight

Low: 56 Erie/48-52 Inland/Mountains

Wind: SE 5-15

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers

High: 66-70

Winds: SE 5-10, becoming variable