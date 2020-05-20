Morning Weather Forecast 5/21/2020

Main question the next 24 hours is how to handle the tricky temperature forecast as the somewhat cool New England high pressure battles the warmer low in the Tennessee valley. It looks like we will be on the warmer side as yesterday. Mainly dry as well into Friday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78 /Normal:
2.06″/ Year: 14.88″/Normal: 13.68″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset 8:40 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 45 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny
High: 68-73
Winds: ESE 10-20
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds
Low: 50-54 Erie….40s Inland.
Wind: SE 5-15
THURSDAY:
Partly sunny skies
High: 69-74
Winds: ESE 5-15