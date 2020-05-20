Morning Weather Forecast 5/21/2020

Main question the next 24 hours is how to handle the tricky temperature forecast as the somewhat cool New England high pressure battles the warmer low in the Tennessee valley. It looks like we will be on the warmer side as yesterday. Mainly dry as well into Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:45 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78 /Normal:

2.06″/ Year: 14.88″/Normal: 13.68″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset 8:40 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 45 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 68-73

Winds: ESE 10-20

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 50-54 Erie….40s Inland.

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny skies

High: 69-74

Winds: ESE 5-15