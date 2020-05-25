Midday Weather Forecast 5/25/2020

High pressure ridge will slide across Pennsylvania today. This high will stay in control for the next few days with summer heat and humidity.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.23″ /Normal:
2.64″/ Year: 15.33″/Normal: 14.26″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 8:45 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 54 Minutes
THIS AFTERNOON – MEMORIAL DAY:
Mostly sunny and more humid. Isolated shower or storms possible in spots, mainly eastern mountains
High: 84-89.
Wind: S 5-15, turning west near the lake for the afternoon.
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear and muggy
Low: 73 Erie….65-70 elsewherre.
Wind: S 5-10
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly inland
High: 84-89
Winds: S/SW 5-15