Morning Weather Forecast 5/26/2020

High pressure ridge will stay in place through Thursday, continuing the very warm and summerlike temperatures. Can’t rule out a few thunderstorms. Frontal system will arrive by Friday, bringing cooler air for the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 9am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.23″ /Normal:

2.76″/ Year: 15.33″/Normal: 14.38″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 8:46 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 56 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny lakeshore. Becoming partly sunny inland by midday with a chance of a few thunderstorms

High: 84-90

Winds: S/SW 5-15, becoming variable near the lake

TONIGHT:

Fair skies. Humid

Low: 69 Erie/60-65 Elsewhere

Wind: S-SE 5-10

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny and continued warm. A few inland storms possible in the afternoon

High: 82-87

Winds: S 5-15