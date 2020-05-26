Morning Weather Forecast 5/26/2020

High pressure ridge will stay in place through Thursday, continuing the very warm and summerlike temperatures. Can’t rule out a few thunderstorms. Frontal system will arrive by Friday, bringing cooler air for the upcoming weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 9am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.23″ /Normal:
2.76″/ Year: 15.33″/Normal: 14.38″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 8:46 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 56 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny lakeshore. Becoming partly sunny inland by midday with a chance of a few thunderstorms
High: 84-90
Winds: S/SW 5-15, becoming variable near the lake
TONIGHT:
Fair skies. Humid
Low: 69 Erie/60-65 Elsewhere
Wind: S-SE 5-10
TOMORROW:
Mostly sunny and continued warm. A few inland storms possible in the afternoon
High: 82-87
Winds: S 5-15