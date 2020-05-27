Morning Weather Forecast 5/27/2020

Another warm and somewhat humid day for the region. Little more upper air moisture will allow for some clouds, which may undercut the highs a little. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers/storms at times later tonight into tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.23″ /Normal:

2.87″/ Year: 15.33″/Normal: 14.49″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 8:47 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 57 Minutes

TODAY:

Mix Sun and Clouds. Continued warm and humid

High: 83-87

Winds: S 10-15, shifting to the north near the lake front

TONIGHT:

Fair skies in the evening, then some increasing cloudiness. Chance of late night showers, mainly south of Erie

Low: 63-67

Wind: S/SE 5-15, except 10-20 Erie/Lake shore

THURSDAY:

Periods of showers and storms in the morning, becoming more scattered in the afternoon

High: 80-84

Winds: Becoming SW 5-15