Morning Weather Forecast 5/27/2020

Another warm and somewhat humid day for the region. Little more upper air moisture will allow for some clouds, which may undercut the highs a little. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers/storms at times later tonight into tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.23″ /Normal:
2.87″/ Year: 15.33″/Normal: 14.49″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 8:47 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 57 Minutes
TODAY:
Mix Sun and Clouds. Continued warm and humid
High: 83-87
Winds: S 10-15, shifting to the north near the lake front
TONIGHT:
Fair skies in the evening, then some increasing cloudiness. Chance of late night showers, mainly south of Erie
Low: 63-67
Wind: S/SE 5-15, except 10-20 Erie/Lake shore
THURSDAY:
Periods of showers and storms in the morning, becoming more scattered in the afternoon
High: 80-84
Winds: Becoming SW 5-15