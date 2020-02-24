Overnight Forecast, 2-23-20

Low pressure will begin to approach on Monday but it will stay dry through the day, with clouds increasing. Rain spreads into the region by midnight. Could be some wet snow showers over Eastern areas. On Tuesday and Wednesday, expect mainly wet weather. Low pressure swings a strong cold front through Wednesday night, much colder air invades with lake snow developing Thursday and Friday. Could be significant lake snow late Thursday, into Thursday night, and early Friday, too.

Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 11:30 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78″ /Normal:

1.92″/ Year: 5.31″/Normal: 4.87″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 15.2″ /Normal:

15.2″/ Season: 56.6″/Normal: 81.0″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:04 AM / Sunset 6:04 PM Daylight: 11 Hours

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy late

Low: 35 Erie…32-36 Inland/Mountains.

Wind: SW 10-25….diminishing to 5-15.

MONDAY:

Filtered sunshine early, then more clouds, dry through the day. Turning colder in the afternoon.

High: 45 Erie….40-45 Inland/Mountains.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Rain showers developing…could be some wet snow showers at times, especially East.

Low: 38 Erie….31-36 Inland/Mountains.

Wind: NE 3-8.

TUESDAY:

Scattered rain showers and wet snow showers, especially East again.

High: 40-45.